Award winning Punjabi writer Kulbir Suri’s ‘Adhi Chutti Saari’ published in Pak literary magazine

Kulbir Singh Suri, one of the most pivotal writers of Punjabi children’s literature and a member of one of Punjab’s most illustrious literary families, is now a published author on both sides of the border.

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Recently, Suri’s children’s novel ‘Adhi Chutti Saari’ was published in Pukheroo, a Punjabi children’s magazine from Lahore. It is considered one of the most important Punjabi children’s literary magazines in Pakistan. Suri’s novel has been published in Shahmukhi script, and the magazine also features an article on his literary journey.

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Kulbir Singh Suri is the youngest son of the renowned Punjabi novelist Nanak Singh and is an accomplished writer in his own right. He has won the Bal Sahitya Akademi Award for his collection of short stories, ‘Rajkumar Ka Sapna’.

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“It is a matter of prestige that readers from both Punjabs are able to read my literature. Pukheroo is a very popular monthly published from Lahore and has earned a credible reputation under editor Ashraf Sohail, who is a leading figure in Punjabi children’s literature in Pakistan,” said Suri.

He further shared that Pukheroo has become one of the few dedicated platforms for Punjabi children’s writing in Shahmukhi script, preserving Punjabi storytelling and connecting readers in Pakistan with Punjabi-language writers from India.

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Adhi Chutti Saari, which roughly translates to ‘half-holiday all day’ or ‘the whole recess’, is a story about the bond between a grandfather and his grandson. The term is often used in Punjabi children’s literature to evoke the joy and freedom of school life. The story is based on school life, children’s relationships with their grandparents, and the values passed down through generations.

“The story resonated with many people because it is written in simple language and offers a nostalgic glimpse into how family relationships in Punjab have evolved over generations,” said Suri.

Soon, a full-length Punjabi film titled ‘Love You Daddi Daddu’, based on the novel, will also be released. “The film features several senior Punjabi actors, and I also have a role in it,” said Suri. The film is set to release worldwide on the Chaupal OTT platform.