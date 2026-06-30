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Home / Amritsar / Awareness camp on diarrhoea prevention held in Tarn Taran

Awareness camp on diarrhoea prevention held in Tarn Taran

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:55 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Officials and villagers during an an awareness camp at Pahuwind village. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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An awareness camp was organised under a diarrhoea prevention campaign at Pahuwind village in Bhikhiwind block with the support of Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Tarn Taran, and gram panchayat on Monday.

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District and block-level employees informed villagers about water conservation, benefits of drinking clean water, besides educating them about the diseases caused by dirty water.

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Benefits of 24-hour water supply scheme were also explained to the villagers. The department officials appealed to the villagers to prevent water misuse and make efforts to save this precious commodity.

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Lab chemist Aman Arora tested the samples from various water sources like submersible motor, water supply scheme and RO using FTK and H2S kits. Jugraj Singh, sarpanch; Pawan Kumar, junior engineer; Sarwan Singh and Gurbir Singh, block coordinators; Jagdeep Singh, IEC district coordinator; and the villagers were present on the occasion.

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