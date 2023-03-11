Awareness event on Agniveer scheme begins

Tarn Taran, March 10
The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) and other Union Government institutions have begun a programme to make the youth aware of recruitment possibilities in the Army’s Agniveer scheme as Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Commissioned Officers. A programme was organised in this regard by the CBC in coordination with the district administration at Government Industrial Institute (ITI), Patti, on Friday. Students from C-Pyte (Centre for Training and Employment of Punjab Youth) and others participated.
Col Jaiveer Singh informed the participants that the last date for online Common Entrance Test (CET) for the Agniveer scheme has been extended from March 15 to 19. He also informed of the eligibility conditions.
Major D Naresh explained the medical fitness requirements saying body tattoos are not allowed at all except for some Scheduled Tribes (ST).
