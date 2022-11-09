Awareness event on cancer

Amritsar, November 8
While releasing a poster to create awareness about cancer, health officials in Tarn Taran asked the residents to ensure judicial use of pesticides and fertilizers on crops.
SMO Dr Swaranjit Dhawan said non-judicial use of chemicals along with use of tobacco products are a major cause of cancers of different kinds. He also exhorted the medical practitioners to make residents aware of advances in medical sciences. He said home remedies and unscientific claims of quacks were doing more harm to the health of residents.
