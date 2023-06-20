Awareness event on cervical cancer organised for police

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 19

Phulkari Women of Action (WOA), in collaboration with Conquer Cancer Programme, has been running an initiative for cervical cancer awareness and recently conducted its 75th session which was attended by 150 officials of the Punjab Police.

In attendance were Vatsala Gupta, DCP (Headquarters), Parvinder Kaur, ADCP (Headquarters) and Tripat Sood, ACP (Headquarters). Aarti Khanna, president, Phulkari-WOA, said this significant milestone not only celebrates the progress made in raising awareness but also highlights the tremendous impact the programme has had since its inception in 2018, by its founder-president Praneet Bubber. “Over the past six years, the programme has reached an impressive number of 4.5 lakh individuals, equipping them with vital knowledge about the disease,” said Khanna, further emphasising on the importance of prioritising the well-being of law enforcement officials.

“Law enforcement officials from the Punjab Police face numerous challenges and put their lives at risk to ensure the safety of others. It is crucial to recognise their well-being, including physical health. So, we have conducted this awareness session, encouraging them to educate and make themselves aware about the disease,” said Khanna.

“During the awareness session, Dr Vandana Sharma and Dr Rashmi Vij, Phulkari Conquer Cancer Programme Advisors, delivered an enlightening session addressing various aspects of cervical cancer. Priyanka Goyal and Milli Luthra, Programme Head, Phulkari Conquer Cancer, were also part of panelists. By conducting the awareness session specifically for the Punjab Police officials, the Phulkari Conquer Cancer Programme aims to bring their health to the forefront. Cervical cancer, though it primarily affects women, has a ripple effect on families, communities and society at large. By educating the police personnel about the disease, we ensure their well-being and contribute to building a healthier and more resilient force,” shared Aarti Khanna.

Nidhi Sindhwani, joint chairperson of the Conquer Cancer Programme, commended the Amritsar Police Commissionerate for its commitment to the welfare of its personnel. “By organising this awareness campaign on cervical cancer, they have taken a significant step towards fostering a healthier and more resilient police force,” she said.