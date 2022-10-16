Awareness event on leprosy in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 15

An awareness event under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme was organised by the Community Health Centre, Mananwala, here on Saturday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh, Senior Medical Officer Dr Sumit Singh, District Leprosy Officer Dr Sunita Arora and others discussed the causes and treatment of the disease on this occasion.

Dr Sunita Arora said dark skin spots are a sign of leprosy. She said the affected body part of the patient is insensitive to heat, cold or any kind of injury.

The medical experts stated that timely diagnosis of the disease can help a patient from amputation of limbs.