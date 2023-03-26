Awareness event on Swachh Bharat held in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 25

An awareness programme on Swachh Bharat Mission was organised by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry here today. The Central Bureau of Communication of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the district administration held a district-level programme at DAV College here. Punjab Pollution Control Board Chairman Adarsh Pal Vij attended the programme as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Vij said that developed countries pay more attention to cleanliness and in our country also the government as well as the people should take such initiative. No policy can be successful without the support of common people, he said.

Gurmeet Singh from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the Swachhta Abhiyan was started on the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. He appealed to the general public to make this campaign successful.

Amardeep Gupta, Principal, DAV College, said that every citizen had to come forward to keep the surrounding clean. He appealed people to contribute to this campaign. He said people living in rural areas need to be more aware.

On the occasion, garbage bins were presented to the college and the winners of various competitions were also felicitated. Harjot Kaur declared winner in the essay competition, Simran second and Jessica got the third place. In poster-making competition, Rajesh Yadav won the first place, Kashish second and Armandeep got the third place.