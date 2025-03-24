Awareness van tour rallies support for school admissions

On the third day of the ‘Admission Campaign’ initiated by the Education Department of Punjab for the new session, the awareness van received a grand welcome upon its arrival at various government schools on Saturday.

The awareness van, traveling to different areas, was flagged off by Block Education Officer Gurdev Singh and former Councillor Ajit Singh Bhatia on Friday.

In this regard, while addressing a function organized at Sharifpura School under the direction of District Education Officer Kanwaljit Singh and Sub-District Education Officer Indu Mangotra, Block Education Officer Gurdev Singh stated that today, the government schools of Punjab were becoming the pride of the state due to the large-scale, unprecedented reforms in education implemented by the government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.