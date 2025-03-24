DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Awareness van tour rallies support for school admissions

Awareness van tour rallies support for school admissions

On the third day of the ‘Admission Campaign’ initiated by the Education Department of Punjab for the new session, the awareness van received a grand welcome upon its arrival at various government schools on Saturday. The awareness van, traveling to...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:24 AM Mar 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

On the third day of the ‘Admission Campaign’ initiated by the Education Department of Punjab for the new session, the awareness van received a grand welcome upon its arrival at various government schools on Saturday.

The awareness van, traveling to different areas, was flagged off by Block Education Officer Gurdev Singh and former Councillor Ajit Singh Bhatia on Friday.

In this regard, while addressing a function organized at Sharifpura School under the direction of District Education Officer Kanwaljit Singh and Sub-District Education Officer Indu Mangotra, Block Education Officer Gurdev Singh stated that today, the government schools of Punjab were becoming the pride of the state due to the large-scale, unprecedented reforms in education implemented by the government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper