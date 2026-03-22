Awareness walkathon highlights need for water conservation in Amritsar

On the occasion of World Water Day, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation organised an awareness walkathon to promote water conservation in Amritsar. The walkathon was flagged off by Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia. The event, held at Ranjit Avenue D-Block, witnessed enthusiastic participation from children, elderly citizens, and youth, all coming together in large numbers to spread the message of water conservation.

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Addressing the participants, Mayor Bhatia said that life without water is unimaginable and even the possibility of humans settling on other planets depends entirely on the availability of water there. He said that the name of Punjab is also related to water and the birth, development and existence of our thousands of years old civilisation is also due to water. However, due to the excessive exploitation of groundwater and heavy dependence on wheat and paddy cultivation over the past several years, the groundwater level in Punjab has declined significantly.

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If this trend continues, Punjab may eventually turn into a desert. Keeping these concerns in mind, the Punjab Government has prioritised canal water for irrigation and strengthened canal infrastructure. As a result, the use of canal water for irrigation has increased, and for the first time in many years, the groundwater level in Punjab has also shown improvement. He appealed to the citizens to use water judiciously and avoid wastage in their daily lives.

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On this occasion, Kuldip Singh Saini, Project Manager of Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project, stated that according to the Water Resources of Punjab 2024 report, all 10 blocks of Amritsar district have been declared dark zones. In the Amritsar Urban block alone, groundwater extraction has exceeded 300 per cent, meaning that water is being withdrawn at three times the annual recharge rate. Therefore, the city cannot depend on groundwater for water supply in the long run.

Keeping this in view, the government has initiated the Amritsar Bulk Water Supply Project to ensure a sustainable and clean water supply in the city. Under this project, water from the Upper Bari Doab Canal will be treated and supplied in the near future. The project includes the construction of a 440 million litre capacity Water Treatment Plant at Vallah, laying of 112 km long pipeline network, construction of 39 new overhead tanks and renovation of 24 existing tanks. Water supply under this project is expected to commence very soon.

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Rajinder Sharma, Assistant Commissioner, MC, stated that if we make a few changes in our daily lives, we can easily conserve water. For example, using the washing machine at full capacity, using a bucket instead of a shower for bathing, installing overflow alarms in water tanks, repairing leaking taps in time, and cleaning vehicles with a wet cloth instead of using a direct water hose. Indu Verma, Ashwani Kumar and others were also present on the occasion.