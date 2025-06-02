The Azad Group has officially commenced its political activities in the Tarn Taran Vidhan Sabha constituency starting this Sunday. The group organided a religious congregation to mark the occasion, during which Bhog of Sri Sukhmani Sahib was organised.

The event was attended by former and current sarpanches, panches and other prominent figures from the area. The Azad Group first gained public attention during the Municipal Council elections held four months ago, where it secured victories in eight out of the 25 wards.

Addressing the gathering, Paramjit Singh Gaggobua, a leader of the group, said that the beginning of political outreach would involve establishing strong connections with both the public and elected representatives, in an effort to expand the group’s influence in the region.

Paramjit Singh emphasised that the Azad Group would prioritise addressing public issues, adding that many elected leaders neglect the concerns of the people once elections are over. He added that the group would decide at an appropriate time whether to extend its political support to any candidate in the 2027-Vidhan Sabha elections.

He also acknowledged that during the 2022-elections, the Azad Group was divided in its support, with members backing both Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress candidates.