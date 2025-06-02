DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / Azad Group steps up its political activities in Tarn Taran

Azad Group steps up its political activities in Tarn Taran

The Azad Group has officially commenced its political activities in the Tarn Taran Vidhan Sabha constituency starting this Sunday. The group organided a religious congregation to mark the occasion, during which Bhog of Sri Sukhmani Sahib was organised. The event...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People attending the congregation convened by Azad Group on Sunday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Advertisement

The Azad Group has officially commenced its political activities in the Tarn Taran Vidhan Sabha constituency starting this Sunday. The group organided a religious congregation to mark the occasion, during which Bhog of Sri Sukhmani Sahib was organised.

Advertisement

The event was attended by former and current sarpanches, panches and other prominent figures from the area. The Azad Group first gained public attention during the Municipal Council elections held four months ago, where it secured victories in eight out of the 25 wards.

Addressing the gathering, Paramjit Singh Gaggobua, a leader of the group, said that the beginning of political outreach would involve establishing strong connections with both the public and elected representatives, in an effort to expand the group’s influence in the region.

Advertisement

Paramjit Singh emphasised that the Azad Group would prioritise addressing public issues, adding that many elected leaders neglect the concerns of the people once elections are over. He added that the group would decide at an appropriate time whether to extend its political support to any candidate in the 2027-Vidhan Sabha elections.

He also acknowledged that during the 2022-elections, the Azad Group was divided in its support, with members backing both Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress candidates.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts