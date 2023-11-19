Azad Nagar firing: AAP leader Arora alleges police inaction

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 18

AAP leader Dimple Arora today accused the police of working under senior Congress leaders’ influence and not arresting the former Congress councillor Surinder Chaudhry and his son Pawan Chaudhry.

Dimple Arora’s brother Rinku was allegedly shot at by Chaudhry’s supporters over a dispute over desilting of sewage pipes in Azad Nagar yesterday.

Rinku was currently under treatment at a private hospital. He sustained injury in the thigh area.

Dimple while talking to mediapersons outside the hospital today alleged that it was Pawan Chaudhry who had instigated his supporters to shoot.

“I have an enmity with Chaudhry and not with their supporters. It was Pawan who had provoked his supporters to fire. Though the police have arrested Harman Hundal, the police were yet to nab the prime accused,” he alleged. He said senior Congress leaders were putting pressure on the police not to arrest him.

He alleged Surinder Chaudhry had 18 criminal cases against him.

Sukhinder Singh, Station House Officer, said that Harman was arrested yesterday and the police had also cancelled his arms license. He added investigations were under progress and accused would be arrested soon.

Arora gave an ultimatum of two days to the police and threatened to sit on a protest outside the cantonment police station in case Surinder Chaudhry and his son was not arrested.

#Congress