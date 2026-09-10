DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 'Baat Karo', break the silence, say crusaders

'Baat Karo', break the silence, say crusaders

FICCI FLO, OTT Foundation and Melody Home join hands to encourage open conversations, emotional expression and timely support to those in need

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:54 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents at the launch of the ‘Baat Karo’ initiative in Amritsar.
Advertisement

Every year, more than 7,20,000 people die by suicide worldwide — a death roughly every 40 seconds. Among people aged 15 to 29, suicide remains one of the leading causes of death. For every suicide death, an estimated 20 more people attempt to take their own lives.

India’s figures demand the same attention. According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s latest Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India report, the country recorded 1,70,746 suicide deaths in 2024, translating into a national rate of 12.2 per lakh population.

Advertisement

The recent spate of student suicides following the NEET examination leak, as well as the recent death of a senior retired bureaucrat in Delhi, highlights how many such deaths may have been prevented with timely intervention and appropriate care.

Advertisement

Taking the initiative, the Amritsar chapter of FICCI FLO and the OTT Foundation, in collaboration with Melody Home, a cultural space, have launched the ‘Baat Karo’ initiative to encourage dialogue and provide an avenue for expression through music and art.

“Marking September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, the Baat Karo campaign is all about speaking, listening and supporting. We are encouraging people who are seeking help to speak about what they feel and creating a safe space for them,” said Tannya Khanna, chairperson, FLO Amritsar chapter.

Advertisement

As part of the initiative, a specially created doodle by Amritsar-based artist Dr Tavleen Sandhu and a song titled Baat Karo, by Tannya and Dipin Raj, were also released.

The underlying message is clear. As Dr Simardeep Sandhu, an Amritsar-based doctor and founder of the OTT Foundation, said, “Empathy and emotional expression must be seen as a sign of courage rather than judgment.”

She said that in 2024, more than 10,500 people linked to farming, including farmers, cultivators and agricultural labourers, died by suicide, accounting for more than 6 per cent of the national total, with debt remaining one of the leading drivers in the sector.

“Among aspiring doctors, the toll has been climbing sharply. NEET-linked student suicides rose from just four in 2021 to at least 32 in 2025. Unrelenting pressure and the absence of a safe space to say ‘I am struggling’ is making prevention a challenge,” she said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts