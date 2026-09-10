'Baat Karo', break the silence, say crusaders

Every year, more than 7,20,000 people die by suicide worldwide — a death roughly every 40 seconds. Among people aged 15 to 29, suicide remains one of the leading causes of death. For every suicide death, an estimated 20 more people attempt to take their own lives.

India’s figures demand the same attention. According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s latest Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India report, the country recorded 1,70,746 suicide deaths in 2024, translating into a national rate of 12.2 per lakh population.

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The recent spate of student suicides following the NEET examination leak, as well as the recent death of a senior retired bureaucrat in Delhi, highlights how many such deaths may have been prevented with timely intervention and appropriate care.

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Taking the initiative, the Amritsar chapter of FICCI FLO and the OTT Foundation, in collaboration with Melody Home, a cultural space, have launched the ‘Baat Karo’ initiative to encourage dialogue and provide an avenue for expression through music and art.

“Marking September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, the Baat Karo campaign is all about speaking, listening and supporting. We are encouraging people who are seeking help to speak about what they feel and creating a safe space for them,” said Tannya Khanna, chairperson, FLO Amritsar chapter.

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As part of the initiative, a specially created doodle by Amritsar-based artist Dr Tavleen Sandhu and a song titled Baat Karo, by Tannya and Dipin Raj, were also released.

The underlying message is clear. As Dr Simardeep Sandhu, an Amritsar-based doctor and founder of the OTT Foundation, said, “Empathy and emotional expression must be seen as a sign of courage rather than judgment.”

She said that in 2024, more than 10,500 people linked to farming, including farmers, cultivators and agricultural labourers, died by suicide, accounting for more than 6 per cent of the national total, with debt remaining one of the leading drivers in the sector.

“Among aspiring doctors, the toll has been climbing sharply. NEET-linked student suicides rose from just four in 2021 to at least 32 in 2025. Unrelenting pressure and the absence of a safe space to say ‘I am struggling’ is making prevention a challenge,” she said.