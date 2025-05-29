Baba Bakala: The town where Sikhs found their ninth Guru

Originally known as Bakkan Wala, meaning “Town of the Deer” in Persian, the town’s serene landscape made it an ideal location for contemplation and spiritual practices. The town was a mound where deer grazed. Over time, its name was shortened to Bakala. The prefix “Baba” was added, and its importance grew when Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was revealed as the true Guru in this town.

The story begins with Guru Har Krishan, the eighth Sikh Guru, who fell ill in Delhi and uttered the words “Baba Bakale” before his demise, indicating that his successor resided in Bakala. This led to widespread speculation, with many individuals in Bakala falsely claiming to be the rightful Guru. However, the true Guru was revealed through a divine sequence of events involving Baba Makhan Shah Lubana, a devout Sikh merchant.

Makhan Shah Lubana had been saved from a potentially fatal sea voyage and, in gratitude, pledged to offer 500 gold coins to the Guru. When he arrived in Bakala, he encountered multiple claimants and devised a test to identify the true Guru. He presented two gold coins to each claimant, and only Guru Tegh Bahadur acknowledged the full amount of his earlier pledge, confirming his authenticity.

Baba Bakala is a revered pilgrimage site, attracting Sikhs from across the world. The town’s peaceful ambience allows devotees to connect with their faith and seek spiritual solace. The annual Rakhar Punian Mela is a significant festival that commemorates the revelation of Guru Tegh Bahadur as the ninth Sikh Guru. Thousands of devotees gather to participate in Ardas and langar, embodying the Sikh principles of equality and selfless service.

The town has many gurdwaras, including Gurdwara Bhora Sahib, a nine-storey edifice constructed above the underground cell where Guru Tegh Bahadur meditated in solitude for over 26 years. This gurdwara symbolises the Guru’s deep spiritual practice and unwavering devotion.

Gurdwara Manji Sahib, which was established following the formal recognition of Guru Tegh Bahadur as the ninth Sikh Guru, is also situated here. This structure served as a Diwan or an assembly hall, where the Sikh Sangat gathered to offer their devotion and celebrate the revelation of the Guru.

Gurdwara Sheesh Mahal is dedicated to the memory of Mata Ganga Ji, the consort of Guru Arjan Dev and grandmother of Guru Tegh Bahadur.