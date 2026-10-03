Baba Lakha Singh submits clarification, apology to Akal Takht over meeting with Punjab CM

Baba Lakha Singh of Nanaksar Kaleran, Jagraon, on Saturday submitted his written clarification and apology to the Akal Takht Secretariat over his meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann despite directions issued by the Sikh temporal seat concerning the Chief Minister.

The development comes amid the ongoing controversy over the Punjab Government’s Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, over which the Akal Takht has raised objections.

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In his clarification submitted to Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Baba Lakha Singh acknowledged that, in view of the directions issued by the Akal Takht, he should not have met the Chief Minister and described the meeting as a mistake on his part.

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He said the meeting was held in connection with certain administrative matters concerning a hospital run by the Nanaksar sect. According to him, government officials had expressed their inability to resolve the issues and advised him to seek directions from the Chief Minister, prompting him to meet CM Mann.

Baba Lakha Singh said he had always remained committed to the Akal Takht and accepted its directions with respect and humility.

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He also clarified that he had not praised the sacrilege law enacted by the Punjab Government. He said media reports suggesting that he had issued a statement praising the legislation were incorrect and claimed that he had made no such statement, adding that the government had publicised the matter on its own.

Akal Takht Secretariat in-charge Bagicha Singh said the clarification and apology had been received by the Jathedar. He said the matter would be placed before a meeting of the five Sikh high priests, which would consider the explanation and take a decision.