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Home / Amritsar / Baba Nam Nath shrine keeps old tradition alive

Baba Nam Nath shrine keeps old tradition alive

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:36 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Baba Nam Nath shrine at Majwind and Gopalpura. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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At a time when village boundaries often define social identities, Baba Nam Nath shrine at Majwind and Gopalpura offers a different picture — one of two neighbouring villages coming together as one community.

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The shrine has for generations remained a shared space for the residents of Majwind and Gopalpura. Its management itself reflects this bond, with a committee comprising members from both villages looking after the shrine and its affairs.

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Every year, the shrine comes alive during its annual fair towards the end of March, drawing residents from both villages. For the villagers, the occasion is not merely a religious gathering but also an opportunity to meet, celebrate and renew the ties that bind the two settlements.

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The celebrations begin a day before the fair, when the shrine complex turns into an open-air theatre constructed in the shrine complex. A stage is created in the open and villagers from both Majwind and Gopalpura participate enthusiastically in a play. The performers and the audience come from both villages, blurring the physical and social boundary between the two. The play showcases a message against social evils and provoking rational thoughts among residents.

As the play unfolds under the open sky, the shrine becomes a cultural meeting point where religion, theatre and village life come together. Children watch the performances, elders sit together and residents who otherwise remain occupied with their daily routines find a common occasion to gather.

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The open-air theatre is perhaps the most unusual feature of the celebrations. In an age when community spaces are increasingly disappearing, the tradition has survived as an informal cultural institution nurtured by people themselves.

For Majwind and Gopalpura, Baba Nam Nath shrine is therefore more than a place of worship. It is a shared space that keeps alive the spirit of togetherness between the two villages — reminders that while the settlements may have their own names and identities, their social and cultural life remains deeply intertwined.

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