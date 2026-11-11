Baba Naudh Singh: A lifetime of valour

At nearly 95, when most people would have retired from active life, Baba Naudh Singh was still on the battlefield, fighting to defend the sanctity of Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple). He attained martyrdom on November 13, 1757, in the battle fought in the fields of Chabba, near Varpal village, while resisting the forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali. His story remains closely linked to Chicha village in Amritsar, where he was born and raised.

Born in 1662 to Baba Laddha, a village numberdar, Naudh Singh grew up to become an important figure in the Sikh military tradition. His life spanned a turbulent period when Sikh groups faced repeated military campaigns by Afghan invaders and Mughal forces. His association with the Sukerchakia Misl and later the Shaheedan Misl placed him among the prominent Sikh leaders of the time.

According to historical accounts cited by Dr Gurdip Singh Jagbir, a Sarbat Khalsa gathering held at Sri Akal Takht Sahib on March 29, 1748, reorganised 65 Sikh jathas into 11 misls. Baba Deep Singh was appointed chief of the Shaheedan Misl, while Baba Naudh Singh was entrusted with the leadership of the Sukerchakia Misl. He later handed over the responsibility to his sons — Gurbakhsh Singh, Bhag Singh, Agya Singh and Baba Akka Singh.

His association with Baba Deep Singh grew stronger over the years. Recognising his commitment and contribution to the Sikh community, Baba Deep Singh also appointed him deputy jathedar of the Shaheedan Misl.

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The defining moment of his life came in 1757, when Ahmad Shah Abdali sent his forces under his son Timur Shah and generals Jahan Khan and Sarbuland Khan towards Amritsar. The invading forces attacked Sikh religious establishments and desecrated Sri Darbar Sahib. The sacred sarovar was filled with earth, while the city and its religious buildings were subjected to destruction.

When news of the desecration reached Baba Deep Singh at Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, he decided to march towards Amritsar to defend the shrine and restore its sanctity. Despite his advanced age, Baba Naudh Singh joined the campaign. Sikh fighters from different areas rallied under Baba Deep Singh’s leadership, responding to the attack on their most revered shrine.

The Sikh force eventually reached the Majha region. The battle began in the fields of Gohalwar and extended towards the common boundary of Chabba and Varpal villages. The Sikh fighters faced a much larger Afghan force. According to historical accounts, nearly 9,000 Sikhs confronted an army of more than 28,000 soldiers.

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Despite his age, Baba Naudh Singh fought on the frontlines. During the battle, Qasim Khan, the ruler of the Nau Lakh Patti region, challenged him, apparently mistaking him for an aged and physically weak warrior. Baba Naudh Singh asked him to strike first and successfully blocked the initial attack with his shield. When Qasim Khan attempted another strike, Baba Naudh Singh retaliated with such force that he killed him.

Baba Naudh Singh attained martyrdom on November 13, 1757, in the fields of Chabba, at the age of about 95. His sacrifice became part of the history of Sikh resistance against Abdali’s invasions and the defence of Sri Darbar Sahib.