Baba Palla: Devotee whose faith drew Sixth Guru to Butala

A tale of faith, humility and selfless service associated with Butala village continues to inspire devotees, who gather for an annual Jor Mela held in February.

Baba Palla, a devoted follower of the Sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib, is remembered in Sikh tradition through an account of unwavering faith, a mother’s devotion and the power of selfless service.

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According to the traditional account, Palla’s mother, Bibi Santi, was married into a family in Butala where the influence of the Sakhi Sarvar (Sufi) tradition was strong. During the Mughal period, followers of Sakhi Sarvar held considerable influence in the village. Despite the religious practices of her in-laws, Bibi Santi remained devoted to the teachings of the Gurus and continued her daily recitation of Gurbani.

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Her refusal to worship Sakhi Sarvar reportedly led to her being turned out of the family home. She began living in a small shelter outside the house, remaining steadfast in her faith despite social pressure. After the birth of her son, Palla, her husband died, leaving her to raise the child on her own.

Bibi Santi made her son’s spiritual upbringing her foremost priority. She narrated stories from Sikh history to him while feeding him and before he went to sleep. She taught him that his deepest bond should be with the Guru and Gurbani.

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She also told him about Guru Hargobind Sahib, who lived in Amritsar, explaining that the Guru responded to the sincere love and remembrance of his devotees.

Moved by his mother’s stories, Palla developed a deep longing to meet the Guru. Following her advice, he tied a small piece of jaggery in his pocket, intending to offer it to the Guru when he received his darshan.

He continued to pray for the Guru to visit him, keeping the offering tied in his cloth. According to the traditional narrative, one day, while absorbed in prayer under the intense summer heat, Palla fainted in his fields. The story recounts that Guru Hargobind Sahib, aware of the young devotee’s longing, travelled towards Butala. On reaching the village, the Guru rode to Palla’s fields, where he found the boy unconscious but still absorbed in remembrance of the Divine.

The Guru called out to Palla, asking him to rise and explaining that his love had drawn him there. On regaining consciousness and seeing the Guru, Palla fell at his feet, overcome with emotion.

The Guru then reminded him of the jaggery he had kept for the offering. Palla tried to untie the knot in his cloth, but it would not open. The Guru offered to loosen it himself and, according to the account, opened the knots one by one before accepting the jaggery.

The Guru then asked Palla to arrange a meal for him and the Sikhs accompanying him. For the young devotee, the request was a blessing beyond anything he could have imagined.

Palla and his mother had only a small quantity of flour and lentils at home. Some villagers doubted that they could feed the Guru and his large group of followers.

However, Guru Hargobind Sahib gave Palla a handkerchief and instructed him to cover the prepared food with it. He told him not to look at how much food remained and to invite the entire village to partake in the langar.

According to the traditional account, the food proved sufficient for everyone. The villagers who had doubted the family also sat down to eat.

After the meal, the Guru held a congregation and offered prayers. He also entrusted Bhai Palla with the responsibility of spreading the Sikh faith. Palla’s home was transformed into a dharamshala, where regular religious discourses and devotional singing began.

The tradition credits Bhai Palla and his mother with helping to strengthen Sikh teachings in the surrounding area, where the influence of Sakhi Sarvar had previously been prominent.

Today, Gurdwara Baba Palla in Butala commemorates the village’s association with the Sixth Guru and the devotion of the mother and son. The village organises an annual Jor Mela in February, on 15-16 Phaggan according to the traditional calendar, to commemorate Guru Hargobind Sahib’s blessings upon Bhai Palla.