Badals misused Sikh prisoners' release issue for political gains: Hawara committee

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

In the context of premature release of Sikh political prisoners, who have completed the tenure of their sentence, the Hawara committee alleged that the SAD (Badal) has been misusing the issue for political gains through the SGPC.

On the directions of Akal Takht, the SGPC invited all Sikh organisations, irrespective of political or religious differences, to come on a common platform on May 11 to chalk out a joint action plan for the release of Sikh political prisoners languishing in jails of various parts of the country for long.

Addressing a press conference, Hawara committee member Prof Baljinder Singh and others said after getting decimated from the state after the Assembly poll, the SAD (Badal) leadership was attempting to revive through the SGPC and Akal Takht.

Prof. Baljinder said that the SAD (Badal) could not do anything to release the Sikh political prisoners during their decade long tenure when in alliance with the BJP which headed the Centre government.

“During the SAD-BJP government in 2013, Bhai Gurbax Singh Khalsa had gone on 40-day hunger strike demanding release of Sikh political prisoners. It was the then Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Gurbachan Singh’s assurance that he broke the fast, but in vain. The then SAD (Badal) could not execute it and never did anything in this regard. We demand SAD (Badal) to clarify its stance on this issue to the Sikh community,” he said.

On the other hand, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has appealed to all Sikh organisations to join hands and attend the May 11 meeting to discuss and strategise the release of Sikh prisoners.

During the gathering of five jathedars on May 3, jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh had ordered joint efforts for the release of Sikh prisoners and this important meeting was called in this context.

“The suggestions and views of religious, political and social jathebandis of the panth are much needed so that the future strategy for the release of Sikh prisoners can be mapped out,” he said.

He said although the invitations were being sent by the SGPC for this meeting, those who did not receive the invitations, should also come to attend this meeting.

#akal takht #giani harpreet singh #SGPC #Sikhs