Bags, water bottles gifted to school kids in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 11

A local NGO gifted school bags, water bottles and stationery items to students of Government Elementary School, Dashmesh Nagar, near Jaura Fatak. Rakesh Sharma, a senior member of Voice of Amritsar, said: “Our objective is to ensure that children are encouraged to attend school and drop out due to economic reasons.”

Sharma said they would cover more schools in the coming days. “We plan to organise an event every Sunday, where our members will gift these items to children,” he said.

Amritsar South MLA Dr Jeevan Jyot Kaur, too, joined the campaign and lauded the role of the NGO. She said it was the duty of all to ensure that every child gets best education. She said bettering condition of government schools in her area was her foremost priority.

The NGO has been running the campaign of gifting schools bags to children for the last seven years. It has also been involved in tree plantation drives and distribution of winter uniforms to school children. —