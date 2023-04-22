Bail applications of Amritpal Singh supporters rejected by court

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 21

The court of the additional district and sessions judge today rejected the bail application of two supporters of the fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh who were arrested by the Amritsar rural police in connection with the Ajnala clash that took place on February 23.

Ishwar Singh of Samrala in Ludhiana and Sukhpreet Singh of Mardi Kalan village in Majitha were currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail. They were arrested on the basis of video recordings of the incident. They would now approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court for relief, said their lawyer Rituraj Singh Sandhu.

On February 23, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh along with his armed supporters had stormed the Ajnala police station for the release of one of their supporters, Lovepreet Singh Toofan, a resident of Tibri in Gurdaspur. Amritpal Singh along with several others was booked by the police in connection with a kidnapping and assault case following a complaint by a Muktsar resident.

Lovepreet was arrested by the police in the case. Protesting against his arrest while claiming his innocence, Amritpal and hundreds of his supporters had stormed the police station for his release, a day after Lovepreet who was in jail was released.

On March 18, the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on the radical leader and his associates during which around 400 persons were detained in a preventive measure while over 20 were nabbed and sent to jail.

While Amritpal is still evading arrest, on Thursday, his wife Kirandeep Kaur who is a British citizen was not allowed to board a flight for London as a lookout circular was issued in her name so that she could not leave the country till investigations are pending. She was also questioned earlier for alleged foreign funding of Waris Punjab De organisation and links with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) which she denied.