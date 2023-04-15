 Baisakhi celebrated at AGC : The Tribune India

Baisakhi celebrated at AGC

Students of Amritsar Group of Colleges celebrate Baisakhi on college campus on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Baisakhi, a festival symbolising the season of harvest and change, was celebrated with fanfare at Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC). The college's faculty, staff, and students arrived in traditional attire that reflected Punjabi culture. The celebration kicked off with a cultural event to emphasise the importance of the occasion. The children effectively showcased snippets of Punjabi culture through their vibrant performance of giddha, bhangra, dance, and singing. Principal VK Banga spoke on the significance of celebrating important days like Baisakhi and asked the students to learn from the historic significance of the day in the lives of people. He extended his best wishes to the students and staff for the festival. Addressing the students, managing director Rajneesh Arora said that Baisakhi was a festival of golden harvest. This day also has historical significance in the culture of Punjab.

City school soaks in Baisakhi fervour

Festive spirit pervaded the premises of the school, on the occasion of Baisakhi celebrations. Attired as 'gabrus' and 'mutiyars', the students of pre-primary wing of the school set the tone for the festivities, while carrying the traditional tiffin of 'chana puri' and 'halwa' which they shared with their friends. The school premises was decorated in a traditional manner with the children dancing and making merry to the beats of the dhol and Punjabi folk music reverberating across the school. School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said that the aim behind these festive celebrations was to promote the feelings of love and brotherhood as envisioned by our mentors.Spring Dale family also celebrated the birth anniversary of their beloved mentor and former Principal of the school Manveen Sandhu. Students, staff and management of the school paid rich tribute to their mentor. Manveen Sandhu was fondly remembered by the Spring Dale family for her outreach and patronage in the fields of education, art, culture and charity.

7-day placement training workshop

Training and placement cell of Khalsa College organised a seven-day placement training workshop for the final year students. Dr Mehal Singh, Principal, Prof. Harbhajan Singh Randhawa, Director, training and placement cell, and Dr Anureet Kaur, assistant director, welcomed Kavita Kahlo, an experienced soft skills trainer, who guided the student about how to appear in the interview, communication skills, personality development, attire of the students during the interview, resume preparation and the general etiquettes. She also conducted group discussion and mock interviews with the students that were very beneficial and boosted the confidence of the students. She discussed about the preferences of multinational companies, banks and service sectors. Prof Harbhajan Singh assured the students that such programs will be arranged in future also so that no stone is left unturned in shaping the future of students.

Jagat Jyoti School celebrates Baisakhi

Students of Jagat Jyoti Senior Secondary School celebrated Baisakhi in the school premises with great enthusiasm on Thursday. As the festival reminds us the foundation of 'Khalsa Panth' by Guru Gobind Singh. On the occasion, kindergarten students dressed up in Punjabi traditional attires (as mutiyars and gabrus ) and a colourful programme depicting the culture of Punjab was presented in which bhangra was the main attraction. Mukesh Puri, managing director of the school, congratulated the students and applauded the zeal and zest of students in presenting such an amazing show which connect them with their rich culture heritage. In the end, he acknowledged the role of martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, who sacrificed their lives for the country on this day, which conveys the message of peace, harmony, brotherhood and patriotism.

Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated

The students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, celebrated the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Pakhand Khandani Pataka Diwas and Baisakhi. The celebrations began with the soulful rendition of the school prayers followed by a shabad. The students accentuated the importance of Pakhand khandani Pataka Diwas and how Swami Dayanand Saraswati single handedly championed the cause of elevating the society from the darkness of rigidity. Excerpts from the life of Dr BR Ambedkar were also read out which impelled the children to follow the path shown by the architect of the Indian constitution. Children dressed in colourful attires presented an enthralling performance. Principal of the school, Pallavi Sethi, extolled the performance of the students and exhorted them to follow the footsteps of these great leaders.

