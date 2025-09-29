Bajwa takes up Punjab’s case at TEDx meet

Ministers of several foreign countries and a Member of Parliament (MP) of the European Union (EU) were unanimous in their opinion that peace and harmony should return to this war-ravaged world as it is a fundamental requirement for prosperity and overall development.

Despite the fact that high-ranking ministers of countries like Sweden, Tunisia, Austria, Estonia and Finland, along with representatives of the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Organisation (UNO) were invited, the honour to open the proceedings went to Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

In his address, Bajwa said, “At a time when the world speaks of connectivity, free trade corridors and global supply chains, Punjab cannot be left behind. It should become the gateway between India and Europe. Centuries ago, our caravans and horse carts carried our goods to European capitals, so why should Punjab remain locked behind barbed wires with highways and digital technology at our command.”

Radha Adhar, Special Assistant to the ex-President of the US, Joe Biden, too was present. Paulina Brandberg, Equality Minister of Sweden, too dwelt on how important it was to live in a peaceful world.

The event was part of a cultural exchange programme called the TEDx initiative.

Srijal Gupta, the owner of a local school, was the convenor of the event.

Patrice Fuare, chief of staff to the French President and Jean Baptiste Djebbari, former Transport Minister of France, could not make it due to their preoccupation with last-minute assignments in their country. However, a video message from both of them was displayed on the screen.

The main mission was to share innovative ideas from diverse sources. A notable feature is that a TEDx event cannot be used to raise money, not even for a charity.

With so many high-profile dignitaries in the city, the Pathankot police had enhanced security arrangements and checking was conducted on all important roads leading to the city.

In February, the PM of Malta, John Muscat, and the ex-foreign minister of Israel, Eliezer Sandberg, were special invitees.