Home / Amritsar / Bakers show they believe in sweet side of life

Bakers show they believe in sweet side of life

Event hosted 40 bakers most of whom were home bakers
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:19 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
The event hosted 40 bakers, most of whom were home bakers at Café Delhi Heights in Amritsar. Photo: Sunil Kumar
Baking is both an art and science — of pleasing both the senses and your belly. The art was put on creative display at a special gathering at Café Delhi Heights. The event titled, Cake Party, hosted 40 bakers — most of them home bakers — showcasing the city’s finest baking products, including delish summer desserts, cakes and baked sugar bliss.

The special event was hosted by young entrepreneur Vaibhav Seth, who began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of just 11. Now, at 19, after an incredible eight-year journey, Vaibhav envisioned and brought to life not just an event, but a community movement. “The Cake Party is a means of uniting the city’s bakers, dessert lovers and youth on one vibrant platform,” he said. With the support of his dedicated team, including young bakers and volunteers, the event focused not just on putting trendiest ideas on platter, but also healthy options.

On display from the young and seasoned talents were calendar cakes, 3D cakes, suspended cakes, exquisite flavours and visually mesmerising desserts that left every guest enchanted.

“Amritsar over the years has developed a skilled and passionate baking community. What started as a hobby or a self-serving skill, turned into small, home-run business, where these bakers are now experimenting with techniques, flavours and even organically generating revenue with loyal customer base. Such events are an encouragement for them,” said Kanika, one of the participants at the event.

The event hosted several segments, including signature dessert-tasting sessions, creative cake installations, networking and marketing besides interactive activities for guests.

The event also aimed to cultivate a healthy and collaborative environment among Amritsar’s bakers and pastry chefs, while also promoting entrepreneurship among children and women.

