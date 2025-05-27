Bal Kalan Industrial unit operators peeved at frequent power cuts

Owners of industrial units at Bal Kalan village, a designated industrial area, are peeved at frequent power disruptions.

Advertisement

Sneh Vohra, operating a unit in the area, said frequent power cuts are not only causing deterioration in the quality of products being rolled out at that time but also amplifying their input costs. Complaints to the area office of PSPCL often elicit a discouraging response that they do not have enough staff to rectify disorders. A surge in power consumption has been causing frequent faults in the power lines and other apparatus supplying power.

Sundeep Khosla, president, Bal Kalan Industrial Welfare Association (regd.), said a delegation of the association on Friday met Des Raj Bangar, Chief Engineer (Border Zone), PSPCL, and they brought to his notice the pressing issues in their area, including the shortage of staff. The area office of the PSPCL has only two linemen, one of whom is retiring on May 31, and the lack of night staff at Bal Kalan, their problems are escalating.

Advertisement

“We conveyed a strong message that if our issues are not addressed, we will be forced to shut down our units and hand over the keys to Power Minister Harbajan Singh ETO, who was elected MLA from Jandiala Guru, a constituency not far from Bal Kalan. They emphasised that if their problems cannot be solved, the purpose of having such offices would be defeated,” he said.

Des Raj Bangar assured the delegation that all their problems, including the deployment of night staff, would be addressed soon.