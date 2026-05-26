Ballot papers snatched, CCTVs damaged during Patti voting

A voter turnout of 59.96 per cent was recorded at 38 polling booths across 19 wards of the Patti municipal council till 5 pm on Tuesday.

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According to official information, 17,679 voters exercised their franchise out of a total electorate of 29,682. Of these, 9,195 were male voters and 8,484 were female voters. Ward No. 17 recorded the highest polling percentage at 66.55 per cent, while Ward No. 18 registered the lowest turnout at 47.45 per cent.

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Soon after polling began in the morning, reports came of some persons allegedly snatching ballot papers from polling booths Nos. 35 and 36 at Government Senior Secondary School, Patti, in Ward No. 18. Following the incident, polling was temporarily suspended and later resumed in the afternoon.

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PRO Sikander Singh said some individuals had attempted to cast fake votes at the booths. When polling staff stopped them, the accused allegedly snatched ballot papers and damaged CCTV cameras installed at the polling station.

In another incident during the afternoon, Raj Kumar, husband of a Congress candidate, was allegedly assaulted outside polling booths at DAV School in Ward No. 15 by an AAP candidate and his supporters. Despite the incidents, the police administration allegedly remained a silent spectator outside the polling stations.

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Later, a scuffle broke out between Congress and AAP workers over allegations of fake voting at polling booths Nos. 31 and 32 of ITI in Ward No. 16. Police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Polling activity slowed considerably after noon, with only a few voters seen at several booths across the city. A large number of supporters from outside Patti city were reportedly present in support of AAP candidates, Independent candidates belonging to the Adesh Partap Singh Kairon faction and Congress candidates.

Former Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill alleged that AAP candidates and their supporters attacked Congress workers and violated Election Commission norms by snatching ballot papers. He demanded legal action against those responsible.

SDM-cum-Returning Officer Amandeep said the incident of ballot paper snatching in Ward No. 18 had been brought to the notice of higher authorities and further action would be taken as per their directions.

Meanwhile, polling for the Bhikhiwind nagar panchayat remained largely peaceful except for a scuffle between AAP and Congress workers in Ward No. 13. Bhikhiwind recorded a voter turnout of 70.43 per cent, the highest in the district.