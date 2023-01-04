Ban entry of vehicles inside Ram Bagh, demand activists

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 3

Morning and evening walkers at Ram Bagh, also known as Company Bagh, are irked at the vehicular movement inside the garden. A local advocate has shot off a letter to the MC Commissioner, demanding a ban on the entry of the vehicles on the premises of the garden.

There are several unwanted roads insides Ram Bagh. Some of these roads provide link to the illegal encroachments inside the garden. These roads are used by influential visitors only.

Advocate PC Sharma, an RTI and social activist said, “The gardens are not meant for the movement of vehicles. No vehicles are allowed in Rose Garden Chandigarh or Mughal Garden in Srinagar, but this historic Ram Bagh is being ruined by the vehicle movement. Hundreds of vehicles frequenting the garden from morning to late night are affecting the sanctity and flora and fauna of the garden. The illegal encroachment upon the premises of the garden is one issue, but the administration should not allow anyone to enter in the garden along with their vehicles.” Sharma has written to the district and municipal authorities to stop the entry of vehicles.

“The people, who come for morning walk can easily park their vehicles on roadside as there is not much traffic on the roads in the morning. Even there is a parking facility on the corner of Lawrence Road. Vehicles can be parked at Nehru Shopping Complex’s parking.”

Kuljit Singh, president, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Virasat Manch, said, “The authorities are deliberately ruining the historic garden of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Ram Bagh is one of the major breathing spaces near the congested old city area. Instead of planting more three and beautifying it, the government spends money on recarpeting or winding of roads inside the garden. A large portion of the garden has been concretised for the parking of vehicles. Vehicles should not be allowed inside the garden.”