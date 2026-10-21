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Home / Amritsar / Ban on drone activity around Amritsar airport

Ban on drone activity around Amritsar airport

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:08 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has imposed a ban on the flying of drones and other aerial devices around Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport amid security concerns.

The restrictions came into force on October 20 following orders by Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

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As per the directive, the restrictions have been imposed to maintain security around the airport and prevent any potential untoward incident. The ban covers drones and other unmanned aerial devices as well as remotely controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders and hot-air balloons.

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The police have warned of legal action against violators. Violations may invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The restrictions are aimed at strengthening security around the airport, a sensitive installation, and preventing unauthorised aerial activity in its vicinity.

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