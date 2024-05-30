Ban on entry of outsiders after 5 pm on May 30

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 29

The district administration has imposed a ban on the entry of outsiders in the constituency to maintain law and order during the polls.

The orders passed by DC Ghanshyam Thori ask all outsiders, usually supporters of political candidates, to leave the constituency before 5 pm on May 30. The orders also impose a ban on gatherings of five or more persons, organising rallies, dharnas, and other kinds of political events. The orders would remain in force till 6 pm on June 1.

