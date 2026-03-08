DT
Home / Amritsar / Ban on flying drone cameras in vicinity of Amritsar airport

Ban on flying drone cameras in vicinity of Amritsar airport

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:13 PM Mar 08, 2026 IST
The district administration has imposed a complete ban on flying drone cameras in areas surrounding Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Raja Sansi, citing security concerns.

According to the official order, the airport witnesses frequent movement of both international and domestic flights throughout the day and night. The areas around the airport also have several hotels and marriage palaces where members of the public often use drones to capture aerial footage during social functions.

The administration expressed concern that anti-social elements could misuse such drone activity to carry out untoward incidents or pose a threat to aviation safety. To prevent any such possibility and ensure the security of flight operations, the flying of drone cameras has been strictly prohibited in rural areas surrounding the airport.

Additional District Magistrate Rupinder Pal Singh issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The order prohibits the operation of drones in the rural jurisdiction around Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport on Ajnala Road in Amritsar district.

