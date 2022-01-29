Ban on public rallies, meetings extended till February 1

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 28

Keeping in view the spread of Covid-19 cases, the district administration on Friday extended the restrictions on public rallies and meetings till February 1.

District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Khaira on Friday said the night curfew would continue from 10pm to 5am. Schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres would also remain closed, but these will continue with online teaching for students.

He said there was a complete ban on gatherings of more than 300 people and in case of short space, it would not be more than 50. He also appealed to the people to maintain 6-foot distance and to wear mask in public places.

“There are clear instructions that no services would be provided in government offices if anyone enters government premises without wearing a mask. Similarly, bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, shopping malls, restaurants, spas, gyms, sports complexes and museums would be opened with 50 per cent capacity while their staff should be fully vaccinated. Khaira said those entering from other districts should have Covid-19 negative report.