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Home / Amritsar / Bandh call by farmers over drug crisis

Bandh call by farmers over drug crisis

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, Punjab chapter, has appealed to anti-drug crusaders to join the October 15 Punjab bandh, saying it was time the state was purged of the scourge.

The bandh announcement was made at the Golden Gate following a meeting of the constituent organisations of the morcha.

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Leaders of the morcha said the drug crisis had severely affected the lives of the youth, including women, and called for collective action to make Punjab drug-free.

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The bandh will be observed from 6 am to 5 pm on Tuesday. The organisations appealed to schools, colleges, transporters, labourers, street vendors, trade unions, government employees, milk producers, shopkeepers and other sections of society to extend their support.

The morcha clarified that all medical services would remain operational during the bandh.

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The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, would burn effigies at the district headquarters across the state on Wednesday, the leaders said.

The farmers’ bodies said making the bandh successful would strengthen the collective fight against drugs and send across a strong message against the drug mafia.

They urged the people to participate actively in the protest as a tribute to Parvinder Singh Chhota, who they alleged was killed by the drug mafia.

The morcha leaders also appealed to the people of Punjab to stand by his parents.

Rising a united voice against the drug menace was the need of the hour, they said.

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