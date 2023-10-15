Banga, Kapurthala colleges emerge overall champions

Amritsar, October 14
The Zonal Youth Festival of Zone ‘D’ of Guru Nanak Dev University concluded at Dasmesh Auditorium of the university here on Saturday.
In ‘A’ Division, Sikh National College, Banga, was adjudged the overall champion. In ‘B’ division, Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, was also emerged the overall champion followed by Kamla Nehru College for Women, Phagwara, which secured the second position and Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Sultanpur Lodhi, third.
Dr Amandeep Singh, in-charge, Youth Welfare, gave trophies to the winning teams and congratulated all participating teams. Today, costume parade, mime, mimicry, skit and one act play were organized at Dasmesh Auditorium and group shabad/bhajan, group song Indian, geet/ghazal, folk song competitions were held in the Guru Nanak Bhawan Auditorium.
On the stage of the architecture department, rangoli, phulkari and mehndi and in the Conference Hall, quiz competitions were organized. Competitions like theatre events, fine arts and literary events were held on the concluding day.
