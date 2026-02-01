Bangkok flight passenger nabbed with 1.64 kg ganja in Amritsar

In a major drug bust, officials of the Customs Department at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, seized 1,640 grams of suspected ganja valued at approximately Rs 1.64 crore from an international passenger who arrived from Bangkok on Friday.

According to a Customs official, the seizure was made based on spot profiling and detailed baggage screening. The passenger had landed at the airport on Flight No. SL-214 from Bangkok. During routine surveillance and passenger profiling, Customs officials identified the individual for further examination.

The passenger’s baggage was subjected to intensive screening. Upon detailed inspection, the contraband was allegedly found concealed in a hidden compartment. The seized substance, weighing 1.64 kg, was identified as ganja. The estimated international market value of the recovered narcotics is around Rs 1.64 crore.