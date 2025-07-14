DT
PT
Bank apprises farmers of agri & financial schemes

Bank apprises farmers of agri & financial schemes

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:13 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
Under the Mega Agricultural Outreach Programme, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) organised camps at villages Chamiari, Chabbal, Rayya, Naushera Panua and Gharyala here on Saturday. The programme aimed to promote financial literacy, rural development and agricultural empowerment among farmers in the region.

The camps saw enthusiastic participation from over 1,000 customers, including farmers, who were led by branch heads and senior officials from PNB. Sanction letters were distributed to eligible customers, providing them with access to various financial schemes and services.

The programme featured discussions on key schemes, including PM Vishwakarma Yojana, social security schemes like Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), as well as home loan, education loa, and financing options for self-help groups (SHGs).

Farmers were educated about schemes such as the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) and Crop Residue Management, with many attendees receiving direct benefits and guidance on sustainable agricultural practices.

