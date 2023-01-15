Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for Rs 38L fraud

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, January 14

The Cantonment police have booked a branch manager of Central Bank of India, an assistant branch manager and an officiating officer of the bank on charges of fraud.

They were booked following a probe conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) after a complaint was filed on September 2021 by the regional manager of the bank. A case under Section 420 of the IPC was registered on Thursday against branch manager Upkar Singh, assistant branch manager Ritu Jaita and officiating officer Manjinder Singh. Upkar Singh was already placed under suspension in this connection.

As per information, in 2021, the bank got written complaints from five persons regarding loans, amount of which was credited to their accounts without their applying for it. The bank also identified several persons who were given loans far in excess of the amount they had applied for.

One of the victims, Lal Bahadur Shukla, told the bank that a loan of Rs 8 lakh was issued against his bank account and out of which Rs 1.80 lakh and 1.20 lakh were withdrawn by the suspects. He said he had never applied for the loan. Similarly, another victim, Kanika Malhotra, approached the bank with a complaint that Rs 5 lakh loan was issued against her name without her knowledge. Likewise Annie Gupta, another victim, told the bank that a loan of Rs 5 lakh was sanctioned against her account.

Saurabh Gupta, another victim, told that he had applied for a loan of Rs 5.50 lakh, but the bank authorities sanctioned him a loan of Rs 8.50 lakh. Similarly, Megha Khindri told the bank authorities that she was sanctioned a loan of Rs 8 lakh, but she had applied for a loan of Rs 4 lakh.

Besides, the police also found two more victims during the probe and they were identified as Baby and Raj Kaur.

A probe was carried out by the ACP (West) who found that bank officials did not follow the norms while issuing these loans. No physical verification was done during the process. The official also found that many of the firms, the documents of which were shown as deposited for taking loans, did not exist. The loan was passed by Upkar Singh while these were recommended by Ritu Jaita and Manjinder Singh.

Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Commissioner of Police, City-II, said after the registration of an FIR, a probe was on and raids were being carried out to nab the suspects.