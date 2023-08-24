Bank donates 2 water coolers

Amritsar, August 23
Under the CSR activity, Canara Bank regional office, Amritsar, donated two water coolers for BSF personnel and public visiting the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post on Wednesday.
General Manager BL Meena along with staff of the bank interacted with BSF officials led by Amulya Kumar, Commandant of 144 Battalion.
