Bank employees stage dharna in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 27

Employees of The Tarn Taran Central Cooperative Bank staged a dharna in front of the bank on Monday.

They are demanding the transfer of the bank’s district manager.

Employees union’s president and general secretary — Bhupinder Singh and Harparkash Singh — addressed the protesting staff on the occasion. They said the district manager of the bank was facing a probe into alleged irregularities committed in the bank and the department must transfer him to some other bank.

They said if the official is not transferred immediately, the union would intensify its agitation to the state level. Jatinder Singh Gill, the district manager, when contacted on his mobile phone, did not give any statement.