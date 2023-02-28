Bank employees stage dharna in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, February 27
Employees of The Tarn Taran Central Cooperative Bank staged a dharna in front of the bank on Monday.
They are demanding the transfer of the bank’s district manager.
Employees union’s president and general secretary — Bhupinder Singh and Harparkash Singh — addressed the protesting staff on the occasion. They said the district manager of the bank was facing a probe into alleged irregularities committed in the bank and the department must transfer him to some other bank.
They said if the official is not transferred immediately, the union would intensify its agitation to the state level. Jatinder Singh Gill, the district manager, when contacted on his mobile phone, did not give any statement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP, allies to retain Tripura & Nagaland, close contest in Meghalaya: Exit polls
Saffron party set to expand footprint | Cong may see near-ro...
Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama
2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...
Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien
Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue