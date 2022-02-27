Bank robbery bid: 5 drug addicts arrested in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

The police on Saturday claimed to have solved the bank robbery bid case that took place here on Saturday. The police have arrested five looters who attempted to rob the Punjab National Bank branch at Baba Bakala.

Around 1pm on Friday, when the entire staff was present in the bank, five miscreants entered the bank. One of them took out a pistol and pointed it at cashier Palwinder Singh and asked him to hand over the cash while threatening to shoot him. Alert Palwinder caught hold of the robber and set off the alarm. On seeing this, another suspect tried to open fire, but his pistol jammed. Three of them fled the spot leaving their two motorcycles behind.

Those arrested were alleged to be drug addicts, but they did not have any previous criminal record. Those arrested were identified as Sarabjit Singh, Hardeep Singh and Heera, all residents of Gehri Mandi village, and Gopi of Sadhpura village and Balwinder Singh of Chak Mishir Khan village. The police recovered three pistols and two live cartridges and two bikes from them. They were identified after the bank cashier, Palwinder Singh, grabbed one suspect Sarabjit Singh. Alert Palwinder set the alarm on when he saw the robbers entering the bank and rushing towards his cabin. The other accused ran away as their pistol jammed, leaving their bikes behind.

The accused has been arrested and a case under Sections 392, 506 and 511 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against them. The accused were produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody. Manoj Thakur, SP (D)

