Bank staff plant saplings across Tarn Taran

In view of the ‘Developed India – Swachhta Hi Seva’ fortnight being observed by Punjab National Bank (PNB), bank officials and the team of the Financial Literacy Centre, Chohla Sahib, planted saplings at various locations in Tarn Taran under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

The plantation drive was carried out under the leadership of Chief Lead Bank Manager (LDM) Sandeep Sahota, with the aim of promoting environmental conservation, greenery and cleanliness.

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Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Sahota said cleanliness was not limited to cleaning roads, streets and public places, but also included creating a clean and green environment.

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As part of the campaign, special awareness camps were also organised for MNREGA workers at various locations across Tarn Taran district.