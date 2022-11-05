Bank staff strike enters Day 3

Tarn Taran, November 4
The employees of The Tarn Taran Central Cooperative Bank on the third day of their pen down strike staged a protest outside the bank and appealed the state government to accede to their demand. The employees are demanding salaries as per the sixth pay commission.
The services in all the 40 branches of the bank across the district came to a halt because of which customers faced inconvenience.
The union leaders warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to respond to their demand. They added that employees of all the 20 banks of the state would join their strike from November 14 onward. The also employees raised slogans against the state government.
