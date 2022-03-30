Bank strike taking toll on trade: Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

The two-day strike of the bank employees at the fag end of the financial year has not gone down well with traders and manufacturers. The Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, a representative organisation of traders, had sought inclusion of banking as a service under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1968. Piara Lal Seth, president, PPBM, said about Rs 500 crore transactions were likely to be affected in the state due to the two-day strike. Cheque clearances and service of cash deposit were severely affected.

He said traders have to postpone many essential purchases of factories and shops for two days. Before the closing of financial year on March 31, this last week of month warrant some mandatory transactions for traders. Bank employees should sit down and solve their issues with the government because the strike of banks causes economic loss to the country which is a big challenge for a developing country.

The demand of bank employees to cancel the possible privatisation of banks is an internal matter between the government and the employees, but the consumers were being made to pay the price.

Sameer Jain, general secretary of the PPBM, urged the government to waive the interest rates on all CC accounts of traders during these two days of strike and ensure eight hours of physical banking services six days a week for traders. Business has been affected a lot during the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.