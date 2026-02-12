DT
Home / Amritsar / Bar Assn demands 3 acres for multi-storey lawyers’ complex

Bar Assn demands 3 acres for multi-storey lawyers’ complex

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:34 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
Lawyers with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Submitting two key memorandums to CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Amritsar Bar Association has sought the sanction of three acres of land adjoining the court complex for the construction of a multi-storey lawyers’ chambers complex, along with a grant of Rs 30 crore for the project. The association also demanded that the commercial electricity connections of lawyers’ chambers and offices be converted to the domestic category, contending that the legal profession does not fall within the ambit of commerce or trade.

The demands were raised during a meeting of legal fraternity representatives held at Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh, where a delegation of the Amritsar Bar Association, led by president Gurpreet Singh Panesar, met the Chief Minister. The delegation included secretary Vicky Mehra and joint secretary Sourab Sharma.

The meeting was attended by presidents and secretaries of district Bar associations from across Punjab. Also present were Shashiveer Sharma, spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party; Parminder Singh Sethi, former president of the Amritsar Bar Association; Harpal Singh Nijjar, president of the Ajnala Bar Association; and Pardeep Singh Teji, Vishal Khanna and Kovidh Juneja, all members of the AAP Punjab legal cell.

Panesar apprised the CM of the hardships faced by the legal community and urged the denotification of provisions relating to the establishment of gram nyayalayas. He also pressed for the urgent enactment of a Punjab Advocates Protection Act to safeguard the interests of lawyers in the state.

