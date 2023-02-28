Bar Assn strike enters Day 4

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 27

The strike called by the District Bar Association (DBA) entered the fourth day on Monday. The executive committee of the DBA in its meeting today announced the decision to continue the strike, which was started on February 24.

The DBA has been protesting against a local judge who allegedly misbehaved with a senior member of the Bar. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Baldev Singh Gill, president, Tarn Taran Bar Association.

The DBA announced that they would call for a state-level strike if the matter was not resolved at the earliest. Due to the strike the work of the court was affected.