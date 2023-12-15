Bar Association election today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

Heavy police force has been deputed at the District Court Complex in view of the Amritsar Bar Association election slated to be held tomorrow. There is keen contest between eight times Bar Association president Pardeep Saini and three times secretary, Inderjit Singh Ari for the top post of the professional body of lawyers. Ari was also law officer of the Amritsar Improvement Trust, besides a member of the Chief Khalsa Diwan.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police, North, said nearly 60 cops had been deputed for the security during the polls at the Bar Association hall on Friday.

Interestingly, AAP MLA, former Inspector General Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh has also filed nomination for the executive member’s post. Senior advocates were left perplexed over the MLA’s move, but they opined that it would definitely influence the outcome of the polls. Sixteen young advocates are also contesting for the post of executive members of the Bar Association. While senior lawyers were scratching their heads over why an MLA was contesting Bar Association elections, Kunwar told them that he only wanted to serve people. Kunwar said he would be able to solve their issues while being part of the executive of the Bar Association. The MLA said he was not contesting polls for any political reasons.