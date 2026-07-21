Batala: Body seeks plan to preserve monument

Virasati Manch Batala has urged the Centre to formulate a comprehensive plan for the conservation and restoration of historical monuments and heritage sites associated with Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh across the country. The organisation also sought the inclusion of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s life and legacy in school curricula to familiarise future generations with one of India’s greatest rulers.

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In a joint statement, Virasati Manch chairman Advocate H S Mangat, President Baldev Singh Randhawa and other members said the Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party had been highlighting Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s just, secular and people-centric rule under the theme of Sarkar-e-Khalsa.

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Mangat said that with the BJP in power at the Centre and in several states, it should take concrete steps to accord national recognition to Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s legacy. Introducing lessons on his life and administration in school education, he said, would help students understand his vision and achievements.

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The organisation also demanded the preservation and development of historical monuments and memorials linked to the Sikh ruler. It specifically called for the conservation of Qila Gobindgarh, Ram Bagh (Company Bagh), Pul Moran in Amritsar, Jal Mahal and Maharaja Sher Singh Palace in Batala, the Baradari at Dinanagar, Phillaur Fort, and the Sarkar-e-Khalsa outpost and Treaty Site at Rupnagar, along with other historically significant sites. Expressing concern over the deteriorating condition of several heritage structures, the organisation warned that many were on the verge of disappearing due to neglect. It said that while some monuments are protected by the Archaeological Department, many important sites remain outside its jurisdiction. It urged the government to bring all such monuments under official protection and ensure their scientific conservation and restoration.

Virasati Manch also appealed to the BJP leadership in Punjab to take up the matter with the Centre and announce measures to safeguard the heritage associated with Maharaja Ranjit Singh.