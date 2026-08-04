DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Batala police, CI wing arrest two juveniles in grenade blast case

Batala police, CI wing arrest two juveniles in grenade blast case

article_Author
Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Batala, Updated At : 01:51 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The Batala police, in a joint operation with the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing, solved the Urban Estate police post grenade explosion incident by arresting two juveniles while a third accused is likely to be nabbed soon.

Advertisement

SSP Mehtab Singh said that the third accused had been identified. “We have formed a special team to arrest him. We have concrete clues pertaining to his whereabouts following which my team can apprehend him anytime.”

Advertisement

DIG (Border) Harmanbir Singh Gill, who was in the city today to supervise Operation Parhar 4.0, made this announcement.

Advertisement

The DIG said that some anti-social elements were using the name of a terrorist organisation to further their own interests. He was obviously referring to the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), which took responsibility for the blast.

All the three accused were lured by monetary promises from handlers based in foreign lands. “The identification of the third suspect is complete and active searches are underway to arrest him,” said DIG Gill.

Advertisement

A police officer said, “Mentioning the name of a banned outfit like the BKI, which in any case has a chequered past, provides an aura of ruthless efficiency that ordinary criminals, like the ones involved in yesterday’s crime, lack. Striking high-visibility symbols of state authority like police installations creates high-impact psychological terror that can force law enforcement into a defensive posture. That is why police establishments are targeted by criminals.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts