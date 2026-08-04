Batala police, CI wing arrest two juveniles in grenade blast case

The Batala police, in a joint operation with the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing, solved the Urban Estate police post grenade explosion incident by arresting two juveniles while a third accused is likely to be nabbed soon.

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SSP Mehtab Singh said that the third accused had been identified. “We have formed a special team to arrest him. We have concrete clues pertaining to his whereabouts following which my team can apprehend him anytime.”

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DIG (Border) Harmanbir Singh Gill, who was in the city today to supervise Operation Parhar 4.0, made this announcement.

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The DIG said that some anti-social elements were using the name of a terrorist organisation to further their own interests. He was obviously referring to the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), which took responsibility for the blast.

All the three accused were lured by monetary promises from handlers based in foreign lands. “The identification of the third suspect is complete and active searches are underway to arrest him,” said DIG Gill.

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A police officer said, “Mentioning the name of a banned outfit like the BKI, which in any case has a chequered past, provides an aura of ruthless efficiency that ordinary criminals, like the ones involved in yesterday’s crime, lack. Striking high-visibility symbols of state authority like police installations creates high-impact psychological terror that can force law enforcement into a defensive posture. That is why police establishments are targeted by criminals.”