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Home / Amritsar / Batala police halt illegal construction

Batala police halt illegal construction

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:43 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Four illegal shops were being constructed on PWD land.
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The Batala police today halted illegal construction in Sri-Hargobindpur.

The move follows complaints by locals regarding the construction of shops on PWD land. Ward 9 councillor Chetan Kumar and ex-councillor Sandeep Bhalla said they approached the PWD after the residents complained that Kuldeep Chand, a local, and some civic officials were behind the illegality. Bhalla said, “Four shops were being constructed near a school in the ward.and it was learnt that the land came under the PWD.”

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The matter was brought to the notice of Sri Hargobindpur SHO, who sent a team to get the illegal construction halted.

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PWD officials said they had verified facts before approaching the police.

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