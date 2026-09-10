Batala police halt illegal construction

The Batala police today halted illegal construction in Sri-Hargobindpur.

The move follows complaints by locals regarding the construction of shops on PWD land. Ward 9 councillor Chetan Kumar and ex-councillor Sandeep Bhalla said they approached the PWD after the residents complained that Kuldeep Chand, a local, and some civic officials were behind the illegality. Bhalla said, “Four shops were being constructed near a school in the ward.and it was learnt that the land came under the PWD.”

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The matter was brought to the notice of Sri Hargobindpur SHO, who sent a team to get the illegal construction halted.

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PWD officials said they had verified facts before approaching the police.