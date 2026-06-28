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Home / Amritsar / Batala police solve fashion store firing case

Batala police solve fashion store firing case

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Batala, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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The special team of the Batala police formed to solve extortion cases in and around the city has solved the infamous incident that took place at a fashion store and at four other locations by arresting five associates of gangster Aman Anda on Saturday.

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SSP Dr Mehtab Singh said the cops had arrested Malkeet Singh, alias Billa, Ravi Singh, Shubham, Baldev Singh, alias Karan, and Kazan. All of them are said to be associates of Aman Anda.

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“With the arrest of these extortionists, all five cases that took place recently in the city have been solved,” said the SSP.

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A police officer said Amanpreet Singh, alias Aman Anda, is a gangster operating from Germany. He is the mastermind behind a series of high-profile extortion and firing incidents targeting local businessmen and restaurant owners in Batala.

He regularly recruits local youth and shooters in his gang. Aman recently made several extortion calls demanding Rs 10 lakh from a local fashion store owner, Varinder Singh. After the victim approached the police, Anda’s shooters targeted the victim’s house, firing six rounds of bullets.

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