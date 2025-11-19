DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Batala shooter shines in Bhopal tourney

Batala shooter shines in Bhopal tourney

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Batala, Updated At : 04:35 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kanwar Himmat Singh Goraya with his father, Harman Goraya.
Advertisement

Kanwar Himmat Singh Goraya — a law student at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar — has made his institution and the city proud by winning a silver medal in the 50-m rifle (youth, men’s), and a bronze in the 50-m rifle (junior, men’s) individual events in the recently concluded India Open shooting competition in Bhopal.

Advertisement

Goraya’s performance in the district-level meets earned him a spot in the

Advertisement

state team.

Advertisement

He attributed his achievement to his coaches and parents, who encouraged him ever since he took up the sport as a youngster.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts