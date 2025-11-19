Batala shooter shines in Bhopal tourney

Advertisement
Kanwar Himmat Singh Goraya — a law student at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar — has made his institution and the city proud by winning a silver medal in the 50-m rifle (youth, men’s), and a bronze in the 50-m rifle (junior, men’s) individual events in the recently concluded India Open shooting competition in Bhopal.
Goraya’s performance in the district-level meets earned him a spot in the
state team.
He attributed his achievement to his coaches and parents, who encouraged him ever since he took up the sport as a youngster.
