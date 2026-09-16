Batala SSP reaches out to locals through ‘public darbar’

Batala SSP Dr Mehtab Singh has not only set up a special cell to deal with unscrupulous travel agents, but also done away with the traditional method of hearing grievances inside his office.

The SSP has started a “public darbar” to reach out to residents in an unconventional manner which, in any case, is being appreciated by locals.

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People no longer have to wait in long queues. Police sources say the maximum number of complaints the official receives pertains to unscrupulous travel agents who have duped people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing employment in foreign land.

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“Earlier, the people hesitated in bringing forth their grievances, but now they are speaking up. Ever since the SSP made it clear that a special drive is being launched, affected residents are making a beeline for the police headquarters. Such agents who dupe aspirants with fake overseas jobs, counterfeit admission letters, and illegal “donkey” immigration routes, are now under the scanner,” said Harinder Singh.

He had paid Rs 45 lakh to a Sri-Hargobindpur-based man to send his son to Canada.

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“We receive scores of complaints every day from parents whose wards have been fleeced,” said the SSP.

After getting inputs from officers working in the field, the police are now focusing on action against travel agents.